 Sridevi's death: Visitors are allowed to pay tributes from 9:30 am onward
Last rites of Sridevi to take place today at 3:30 pm

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 08:00 AM
Veteran Bollywood actoress and Padma Shri awardee Sridevi, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, passed away on Saturday in Dubai. She was 54. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Last rites of actress to take place on Wednesday. In Mumbai's Celebration Sports Club, Sridevi's mortal remains are kept for people to pay tributes.

Last rites of the actress to take place today at 3:30 pm and visitors are allowed to pay homage from 9:30 am onward.

The Dubai Public Prosecutors Office on Tuesday closed the probe into Bollywood actor Sridevi's death. He cited the forensic report and said she died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness. Sridevi's body was flown back to Mumbai a private jet owned by industrialist Anil Ambani.

Anil Ambani, wife Tina Ambani, Anil Kapoor and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh were among those at the airport when the plane landed.

The actress was in Dubai to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew. Sridevi, 54, passed away on Saturday night. It was earlier reported that she died due to cardiac arrest. However, it was later discovered that she died of drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room.

