Sridevi's death: SRK, Rajinikanth visit Anil Kapoor's residence

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, all of whom worked with veteran actor Sridevi, visited her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor's house last night to offer their condolences on her sudden demise.Sridevi's mortal remains are yet to be brought back home from Dubai, where she died last week. She was 54.As per the Dubai police, the actor died "due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness."Mourners yesterday visited Anil Kapoor's bungalow, where Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor's daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, are staying since Sunday. Anil Kapoor is Boney Kapoor's younger brother.A number of fans also waited outside Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow as well as Sridevi's Lokhandwala residence, in a hope to catch a last glimpse of their screen idol.Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan, paid a visit to Anil Kapoor's residence last night.Incidentally, Sridevi's last on-screen appearance would be Shah Rukh-starrer "Zero", slated to release in December this year.Veteran superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also visited the Kapoor bungalow to pay their condolences.Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, considered close to the Kapoor family, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's son from an earlier marriage, also paid a visit.Prominent personalities like Anant Ambani, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Karisma Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Manish Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Divya Dutta and Satish Kaushik had also visited Anil Kapoor's house.However, there is still no clarity as to when the mortal remains of the "Chandni" star will arrive in India.Following a spate of rumours that surfaced after the Dubai police claimed Sridevi died of "accidental drowning" and also questions raised by the Indian media over the delay in bringing her body back home, India's ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Suri, tweeted last evening that it was normal for such procedures to take two-three days."The media interest in untimely demise of Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Important to note that: 1. We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job," Suri said."2. We are in regular contact with the family of Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain. 3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes 4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise. Let's be responsible," he tweeted.The Dubai government yesterday said in a tweet that the police have transferred the case to the "Dubai Public Prosecution" which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Her husband had flown back to Mumbai with their younger daughter Khushi, but returned to Dubai to surprise her.The news of her death, first reported around 3 am IST on Sunday, sent shock waves across the country with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star, who was present at several wedding functions in Dubai last week, could suddenly breathe her last.Her family has not commented beyond their initial statement yesterday to announce the death, and has requested the media not to contact them as they grapple with the tragedy.Meanwhile, the Dubai police yesterday recorded the statement of Boney Kapoor, according to a media report.Kapoor reportedly discovered Sridevi unconscious in the bathtub filled with water. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.The Dubai police called in Kapoor yesterday to the Bur Dubai police station and recorded his statement after which he was allowed to go back to his hotel room, sources were quoted as saying by the Gulf News.