Sridevi's death: On 21st February Boney Kapoor was in Mumbai to attend birthday party of Manmohan Shetty

: In relation to Sridevi Kapoor death case, ABP News has learnt that on February 21, Boney Kapoor, husband of actress had come to Mumbai from Dubai to attend the birthday of Manmohan Shetty.On February 24, the day when actress died, Boney Kapoor again head back for Dubai.Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, passed away on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where we had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew. The sudden demise of the"Chandni" of Bollywood has sent shockwaves throughout the nation.She was 54-year-old. Her mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai on Monday.