Sridevi's death: On 21st February Boney Kapoor was in Mumbai to attend birthday party of Manmohan Shetty

On February 24, the day when actress died, Boney Kapoor again head back for Dubai.
Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, passed away on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where we had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew. The sudden demise of the"Chandni" of Bollywood has sent shockwaves throughout the nation.
She was 54-year-old. Her mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai on Monday.
[YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ] MONDAY TALK: 'We are crushing Naxalism with heavy hand, squeezed it to 450 police stations,' says Hansraj Ahir
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 26 Feb 2018 01:19 PM