 'Sridevi will always remain alive in my memory,' says Anupam Kher
"I still cannot believe it. It will take many years to register what has actually happened," said Anupam Kher

By: || Updated: 26 Feb 2018 10:20 AM
Anupam Kher (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Remembering Sridevi veteran actor Anupam Kher said she "will always remain alive in my memory."

"Sridevi will always remain alive in my memory. It feels awkward to speak of her in the past tense. We have lost the biggest star of our country. I still cannot believe it. It will take many years to register what has actually happened," said Anupam Kher, reported ANI.

Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, passed away on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where we had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew. The sudden demise of the"Chandni" of Bollywood has sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

She was 54-year-old. Her mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai on Monday.

