Sridevi was not her real name

Sridevi's sudden death at the age of 54 in Dubai due to cardiac arrest on Saturday has left family and fans in shock and grief. This 'Chandni' left the world too soon.The actor, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late at Saturday night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.In an impressive career, spanning five decades, the actor ruled the commercial cinema space in the '80s and '90s like no heroine had done before.In an industry dominated by male superstars, Sridevi reversed the trend by her heer acting prowess. Her name, most of the times, was a guarantee enough for a film's success.Sridevi’s real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She had adopted the name Sridevi, for her screen life.An extremely shy person in real life, Sridevi came alive in front of the cameras, playing a variety of roles. Such was her popularity that her style and dance moves would be copied by her fans country over. She was 'Miss Hawa Hawaaii' and 'Chandni' for them.