 Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress: Rahul Gandhi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress: Rahul Gandhi

Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress: Rahul Gandhi

"My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

By: || Updated: 25 Feb 2018 12:08 PM
Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress: Rahul Gandhi

Sridevi (Image: Facebook)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of actress Sridevi Kapoor and said she "was an incredibly talented and versatile actress".

"Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress, Sridevi. Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.



Sridevi (54) died in Dubai. She was with her husband Boney Kapoor at a relative's wedding function in Dubai at the time of her death. Actress passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Nirav Modi deposited Rs 90 cr in PNB hours before demonetisation'

trending now

VIDEO
PM Narendra expresses grief over Sridevi's sudden demise in ...
VIDEO
Last pictures of Sridevi Kapoor during her nephew's wedding ...
VIDEO
Sridevi's last happy moments before she left the world