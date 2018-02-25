Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress: Rahul Gandhi







— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 25, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of actress Sridevi Kapoor and said she "was an incredibly talented and versatile actress"."Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress, Sridevi. Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.Sridevi (54) died in Dubai. She was with her husband Boney Kapoor at a relative's wedding function in Dubai at the time of her death. Actress passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night.