Sridevi used to drink 'wine': Amar Singh

He also said that Boney Kapoor, husband of Sridevi Kapoor, shouldn't have left her wife alone and come to attend investor's summit on February 22.
"Boney Kapoor should not have left Sridevi alone," he said.
Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, passed away on Saturday night. First, it was reported that she died following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where we had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew. However. later it has come to light that she died after accidentally falling in bathtub.
The sudden demise of the"Chandni" of Bollywood has sent shockwaves throughout the nation.
She was 54-year-old. Her mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai on Tuesday.
As per postmortem report, Sridevi was under the influence of alcohol at the time of her death.
[YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ] MONDAY TALK: 'We are crushing Naxalism with heavy hand, squeezed it to 450 police stations,' says Hansraj Ahir
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 27 Feb 2018 12:46 PM