 Sridevi passes away at 54: Bollywood offers condolences to its first female superstar
The actress (54) passed away late in the night due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor.

By: || Updated: 25 Feb 2018 08:23 AM
Image: AFP

New Delhi: The sudden demise of veteran actor Sridevi has left the Indian film industry in shock with many Bollywood celebrities expressing their grief on social media.

The news of the death came as a shock for everyone in the film industry, many Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to pay their condolences.

The first one, however, was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who in a cryptic tweet wrote, "Don't know why, feeling a strange restlessness."

Here are the reactions on Twitter














































Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan".

But it was only after five years with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala" that she gained commercial success. Her beguiling eyes, scintillating screen presence and acting prowess soon made her one of the most sought-after artistes in the Hindi film industry.

Sridevi featured in multilingual films including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

She went on a hiatus for 15 years after starring in home production -- "Judaai" -- co-starring her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. It was director Gauri Shinde's "English Vinglish" in 2012 that marked Sridevi's comeback.

