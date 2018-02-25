Sridevi passes away at 54: Bollywood offers condolences to its first female superstar



T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !!

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018



I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018



Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018



RIP @SrideviBKapoor ...Condolences to the whole family :(

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 24, 2018



I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family , friends and fans of cinemas darling ... Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 24, 2018



Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi #Chandani pic.twitter.com/mQl7ou8eze

— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018



An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon...

— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 24, 2018



Terrible terrible news.... Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More ... ???????? RIP

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2018



So heartbreaking to hear about #Sridevi ma’am ... we just lost our finest .... gone way too soon.... pic.twitter.com/VXrEZQlh7u

— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 24, 2018

The actress (54) passed away late in the night due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor.The news of the death came as a shock for everyone in the film industry, many Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to pay their condolences.The first one, however, was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who in a cryptic tweet wrote, "Don't know why, feeling a strange restlessness."Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan".But it was only after five years with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala" that she gained commercial success. Her beguiling eyes, scintillating screen presence and acting prowess soon made her one of the most sought-after artistes in the Hindi film industry.Sridevi featured in multilingual films including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.She went on a hiatus for 15 years after starring in home production -- "Judaai" -- co-starring her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. It was director Gauri Shinde's "English Vinglish" in 2012 that marked Sridevi's comeback.