Sridevi dies live updates: Around 2 pm actress' mortal body will reach Mumbai

Politicians, sports personalities, Bollywood fraternity in addition to common people expressed their condolences.
- I really have no words, I am still not able to comprehend this loss, just can't imagine what the family is going through: Adil Hussain, actor
- Sridevi who acted in Telugu, Hindi & several other Indian languages films had captivated the cine-goers with her acting skills & earned countless fans: Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao
- I wanted to accept it as a rumour, but in the end it was a reality. Whereever she is may her soul rest in peace. Our prayers are with her family. Nation mourns, she was a heartthrob for cinema lovers. We will always remember her: Annu Kapoor
- Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her: Kamal Haasan
- Sridevi was very talented actress: Hema Malini
- I still can't believe it that Sridevi ji is no more, she had done countless legendary roles, its very very sad. Entire nation is shocked: Madhur Bhandarkar, filmmaker
- I was shocked to hear the news of her demise. She played an important role in the field of performing arts. We all have seen her capabilities on the screen. This is a huge loss for the nation. I give my heartfelt condolences to her family: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
- Jis shaadi (Dubai) mein woh gayin thi, main bhi wahin tha. Doosre din maine ek summit mein jaane ka decision liya. Mujhe dukh hai ki maine yeh decision liya,varna unke saath samay bitaane ka avsar milta: Amar Singh
- Unbelievable. She was a humble and beautiful lady. She was an amazing artist who had the ability to convey everything through her eyes. It feels like we are all in an airport departure lounge waiting for our announcements: Ranjeet
- Whatever movies she did, her performances were unmatched. My heartfelt condolences to her family.The entire industry is in 'Sadma' by hearing this news: Ashoke Pandit, Filmmaker
- I have no words to express how i feel. We have grown up seeing her. It is difficult to digest that she is not with us. My heartiest condolences to her family: Sachin Tendulkar
- Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates: President Ram Nath Kovind
- Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PMO
Born in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu on 13 August 1963 to Tamil father Ayyapan and Telugu mother Rajeswari, Sridevi, in 1996, married Boney Kapoor, a film producer who is also the elder brother of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. They have two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi.
