Sridevi dies in Dubai: Here are 10 less known facts about Amma Yanger Ayyapan

Sridevi died in Dubai. She was with her husband Boney Kapoor at a relative's wedding function in Dubai at the time of her death.
Here are 10 less known facts about Sridevi Kapoor:
- Sridevi Kapoor's birth name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan
- She was regarded as the first female "superstar" of India
- Sridevi started her career as a child artist at the age of four
- She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975)
- Sridevi played her first adult role at age 13 with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976)
- In Bollywood, she made her debut as a lead actress in Solva Sawan (1978)
- SriDevi gained wide public attention with the movie Himmatwala (1983)
- In 2012, Sridevi returned to films after a 15-year-long hiatus with English Vinglish
- In 2013, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor
- In the 1990s, Sridevi was one of the highest earning actresses of Bollywood
First Published: 25 Feb 2018 08:08 AM