Sridevi dies in Dubai: Here are 10 less known facts about Amma Yanger Ayyapan

Here are 10 less known facts about Sridevi Kapoor:



Sridevi Kapoor's birth name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan

She was regarded as the first female "superstar" of India

Sridevi started her career as a child artist at the age of four

She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975)

Sridevi played her first adult role at age 13 with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976)

In Bollywood, she made her debut as a lead actress in Solva Sawan (1978)

SriDevi gained wide public attention with the movie Himmatwala (1983)

In 2012, Sridevi returned to films after a 15-year-long hiatus with English Vinglish

In 2013, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor

In the 1990s, Sridevi was one of the highest earning actresses of Bollywood

