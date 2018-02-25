 Sridevi dies in Dubai: Here are 10 less known facts about Amma Yanger Ayyapan
Sridevi Kapoor's birth name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan

By: || Updated: 25 Feb 2018 08:10 AM
Image: Sridevi/Facebook

New Delhi: At the age of 54, veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night at around 11:30 pm.

Sridevi died in Dubai. She was with her husband Boney Kapoor at a relative's wedding function in Dubai at the time of her death.

Here are 10 less known facts about Sridevi Kapoor:

  1. Sridevi Kapoor's birth name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan

  2. She was regarded as the first female "superstar" of India

  3. Sridevi started her career as a child artist at the age of four

  4. She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975)

  5. Sridevi played her first adult role at age 13 with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976)

  6. In Bollywood, she made her debut as a lead actress in Solva Sawan (1978)

  7. SriDevi gained wide public attention with the movie Himmatwala (1983)

  8. In 2012, Sridevi returned to films after a 15-year-long hiatus with English Vinglish

  9. In 2013, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor

  10.  In the 1990s, Sridevi was one of the highest earning actresses of Bollywood


