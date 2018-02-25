Sridevi death: She had no history of heart disease, says Sanjay Kapoor

Sridevice, who was 54, suffered a cardiac arrest.Her brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor said the whole family was in shock with her sudden demise. He also said that she had no history of heart ailment.Sanjay, in an interview to Khaleej Times, said that she was in the hotel room here when it happened."We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," he said.Sanjay landed in Dubai on Sunday morning.Sridevi was with her husband Boney Kapoor at a relative's wedding function in Dubai.Even at the age of 55, the actress looked as fresh and beautiful as any other young actresses in the industry. She was one of those few actors who have completed 300 films in the industry.Her body is expected to be flown to Mumbai via a special chartered flight on Sunday evening for the last rites but the timings were not confirmed yet, according to official sources.Sridevi is known for performances in "Mr. India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "ChalBaaz", "Chandni", "Khuda Gawah", among many others in different Indian languages.The Padma Shri recipient made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with "English Vinglish" after a long break of 15 years. She was last seen in "Mom" in 2017.