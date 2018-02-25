Sridevi: Last Photos Of India's First Female Superstar Who Left The World Too Soon

Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, passed away on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where we had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew. (Credit: Instagram)
This 'Chandni' left the world too soon. In an impressive career, spanning five-decades, the actor ruled the commercial cinema space in the '80s and '90s like no heroine had done before. (Credit: Instagram)
In an industry dominated by male superstars, Sridevi reversed the trend by her sheer acting prowess. Her name, most of the times, was a guarantee enough for a film's success. (Credit: Instagram)
An extremely shy person in real life, Sridevi came alive in front of the cameras, playing a variety of roles. Such was her popularity that her style and dance moves would be copied by her fans country over. She was 'Miss Hawa Hawaaii' and 'Chandni' for them. (Credit: Instagram)
Born in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963, Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film "Thunaivan". (Credit: Instagram)
In 2013, the government feted her with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award. Her work was widely lauded with a slew of other richly-deserved honours. (Credit: Instagram)
A mother of two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, whom she had with husband Boney Kapoor, Sridevi was as doting as a mom could get. She was excited for Janhvi's upcoming debut "Dhadak", just months away from its release. (Credit: Instagram)
Sridevi, who over the years became quite a fashion icon -- sometimes giving tough competition to her daughters -- commanded popularity like few others. (Credit: Instagram)