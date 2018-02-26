 Sridevi death: Here's what actress's forensic report says
Bollywood actress Sridevi died of accidental drowning in the bathroom of her hotel room in Dubai, forensic report said on Monday.

Updated: 26 Feb 2018 05:11 PM
Veteran Bollywood actor and Padma Shri awardee Sridevi, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, passed away. She was 54. Photo: AP

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sridevi died of accidental drowning in the bathroom of her hotel room in Dubai, the forensic report said on Monday.

The actress fell into the bathtub after she lost her balance as she was under the influence of alcohol.



Traces of alcohol were also found in her body, Gulf News reported quoting the forensic report.

The paper quoted the UAE government's forensic report on its official Twitter handle.

A copy of the forensic report, attached with the post, has a stamp of the "Ministry of Health UAE" and the director of preventive medicine, Dubai, Dr Sami Wadie.



“The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned,” Gulf News quoted an official as saying.

Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday late night in a Dubai hotel. She had stayed back in Dubai after a family wedding.

