Sridevi death: Dubai Police awaits clearance, return of actress's body delayed

Maintaining that the Embassy and Consulate are working closely with the authorities here to expedite the return of Sridevi's body, Indian envoy to the UAE Navdeep Suri told PTI that they have been informed that the Dubai police can release it only after receiving another "clearance".However, Suri did not say what type of "clearance" was required. "It is their internal process. We do not know."Asked when Sridevi's body can be flown out, he said, it was difficult to give any timeline as the UAE authorities were following their process.As the Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, the clearance of the Public Prosecutor on whose basis the Police could issue necessary instructions is awaited.Sridevi died on Saturday in Dubai, where she had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of his nephew.When the reports of her demise surfaced, it was said the actress died of cardiac arrest. However, her family said she did not have a heart condition.What gave a dramatic twist to Sridevi's sudden death was her forensic report, which said the actress died of "accidental drowning" in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness."Following the completion of post mortem analysis, Dubai police headquarters today stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," Dubai government's media office said on Monday.The latest report of accidental drowning only deepens the mystery surrounding her death. Her family has not commented beyond their initial statement on Sunday to announce the death, and has requested the media to not contact them as they deal with the tragedy.The Gulf News reported that Sridevi was under the influence of alcohol, she lost balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.The Dubai Police said it has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in the UAE in such cases.