 Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recites mantras as couple ties knot in a moving train
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recites mantras as couple ties knot in a moving train

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recites mantras as couple ties knot in a moving train

Pharmacist Sachin Kumar and tax department employee Jyotsna Singh Patel were wedded somewhere between Gorakhpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

By: || Updated: 01 Mar 2018 04:51 PM
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recites mantras as couple ties knot in a moving train

Pharmacist Sachin Kumar and tax department employee Jyotsna Singh Patel were wedded somewhere between Gorakhpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter

NEW DELHI: In what seemed like a bid to be on the right track, a couple tied the knot on board a flower-bedecked train, with the ceremony solemnised by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Pharmacist Sachin Kumar and tax department employee Jyotsna Singh Patel were wedded somewhere between Gorakhpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, it said.

"This is the way to conduct weddings -- simply. It is a message I want to send everywhere that weddings should be simple and people need not take loans and spend lakhs for it," said Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living group, in a video message released by his organisation.



Kumar, from Udhani Khurd village in Kausambi, Uttar Pradesh, works in Bhadohi in the state while Patel is with the Central tax department.

The marriage was solemnised by Ravi Shankar on the special train in which he has been travelling for a yatra across Uttar Prasesh.

It was not clear if the newly weds were a part of the AOL guru's entourage or among the many followers who have been greeting him during his halts through the journey.

"Perhaps first time in the history of Indian Railways, a marriage happened during the train journey! Jyotsna and Sachin got married in the presence of Gurudev @SriSri ," tweeted a follower of Ravi Shankar, tagging the prime minister as well as the railway minister.

Scores of pictures of the garlanded couple were also posted on the site.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story ED registers PMLA case in Simbhaoli Sugars Limited bank fraud

trending now

INDIA
PNB fraud: ED attaches Rs 1,217 cr assets of Mehul ...
INDIA
Karti Chidambaram arrested in INX Media case, sent to ...
TRENDING NEWS
Mohammadi Begum Went To Pakistan With Dreams But Returned ...