Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recites mantras as couple ties knot in a moving train



Dear @PiyushGoyal ji, Sachin and Jyotsna from Allahabad got married in the special train #AnugrahYatra with the blessings of @ArtofLiving founder @SriSri . The couple's chose to celebrate their big day with @RailMinIndia . Sharing few pics. pic.twitter.com/IYtrxy5gFs

— Aswin (@aswin1985) February 28, 2018

Pharmacist Sachin Kumar and tax department employee Jyotsna Singh Patel were wedded somewhere between Gorakhpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, it said."This is the way to conduct weddings -- simply. It is a message I want to send everywhere that weddings should be simple and people need not take loans and spend lakhs for it," said Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living group, in a video message released by his organisation.Kumar, from Udhani Khurd village in Kausambi, Uttar Pradesh, works in Bhadohi in the state while Patel is with the Central tax department.The marriage was solemnised by Ravi Shankar on the special train in which he has been travelling for a yatra across Uttar Prasesh.It was not clear if the newly weds were a part of the AOL guru's entourage or among the many followers who have been greeting him during his halts through the journey."Perhaps first time in the history of Indian Railways, a marriage happened during the train journey! Jyotsna and Sachin got married in the presence of Gurudev @SriSri ," tweeted a follower of Ravi Shankar, tagging the prime minister as well as the railway minister.Scores of pictures of the garlanded couple were also posted on the site.