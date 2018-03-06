Sri Lanka imposes 10-day emergency after Buddhist-Muslim clash

New Delhi: Hours before the opening cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, the host nation has declared a 10-day state of emergency to maintain law and order after communal riots.The measure comes after police this morning re-imposed a curfew in parts of Kandy city after after clashes triggered by racial violence erupted between two groups.Minister of National Dialogue Mano Ganeshan told China's Xinhua news agency that the decision had been taken following a special cabinet meeting held on Tuesday morning.Ganeshan said the state of Emergency would give Sirisena the power to deploy the armed forces across the country.The tri-series also featuring Bangladesh is being held in Colombo till March 18. BCCI or the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has not yet released a statement regarding the status of the series considering the current tense situation.The clashes between two communities first broke in Kandy's Digana area on Sunday night after a 41-year-old man succumbed to injuries at a hospital after being attacked by a group of people over an incident involving two vehicles on February 22.The radical Sinhala ultra-nationalist Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), Gnanasara Thero, visited the house of the victim to pay his last respects along with a few other monks.A police official reportedly said 24 people had been arrested over the killing so far. Out of the 24, ten were directly involved in the killing.The protests continued on Monday night.Muslims constitute 10 percent of the island nation's population.