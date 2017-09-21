Sponsored: Unbelievable Electronic Deals At Amazon Great Indian Festival



Noise reduction feature for you to enjoy great music anywhere,



Light in weight so that it is comfortable even all the day long,



Music and call control with the help of remote,



Available in 2 colors with designer case.





Great sound in a small package,



It is available with wireless streaming of Bluetooth and speakerphone



Durable material,



Easily compatible with various tablets and smart phones,





The clear sound is enhanced by dynamic driver,



Powerful sound due to neodymium magnets,



Portable design with folding feature,



Comfortable wear because of ear pads that are pressure relieving.



Comes with a warranty of 1 year.





Screen of 14 inches with HD graphics,



7 th Generation processor with Intel Core i3,

Generation processor with Intel Core i3,

4 GB RAM and 1 TB Hard Drive,



Windows 10 operating system.





Purification at 6 stages to provide water in its purest form,



Capable of working till TDS level of 1500,



The RO comes with a capacity of 7 liters,



It is protected with a warranty of 1 year from the manufacturer.





Primary and front camera resolution of 20 MP and 16 MP respectively,



A screen of 5.5 inches with FHD display Gorilla glass,



Octa core processor, 6 GB RAM, and an internal memory of 64 GB,



Special features such as NFC enabled and fingerprint scanner,



1 year warranty from the manufacturer.





Dual camera of 13 MP each and a front camera of 8 MP,



5 inches screen protected by Gorilla glass,



RAM off 4 GB and internal memory of 64GB that can be extended to 128 GB using an SD card,



Octa core processor and Android Nougat operating system,



Dual SIM and 3000mAH battery.





Dual camera of 13+5 MP and a front camera of 13 MP,



Android Nougat operating system and 10-core processor,



5 inches screen protected by Gorilla glass,



Dual SIM and 4000 mAH battery.





Primary camera of 13 MP and a front camera of 5 MP,



Octa core processor,



Android Marshmallow operating system,



RAM of 4 GB and an internal memory of 64 GB,



Battery of 4100 mAH.





Primary camera of 13 MP and a front camera of 8 MP,



Huge screen of 5.7 increases with Dolby vision,



Android Nougat OS and quad core processor,



RAM of 4 GB and an internal memory of 64 GB,



Dust and water proof,



Battery of 3300 mAH.



RAM of 3 GB,



Internal memory of 32 GB that can be extended to 256 GB,



Android Marshmallow and operating system,



Dual SIM feature,



Battery of 3300 mAH,



Special features such as fingerprint scanner, OTG support, hotspot and many others.





Full HD with a resolution of 1920x1080,



Reflex speaker for amazing sound effect,



The design Slice of Living offers a great viewing experience.



1 year manufacturer’s warranty.





The display is of high resolution so that you can read in sunlight also and can get a feeling of real paper,



Adjustable light allows you t read in both day and night mode,



Battery lasts for many days and even weeks,



Lighter in weight but is capable of holding numerous books.





Counts calorie burn each day,



Tracks heart rates,



OLED display allows you to check notifications on your wrist,



Cardio fitness score,



Alarm to notify your sleep hours,



Connect to GPS for real time results,



Learn various sessions such as that of breathing.



Electronics have become an inseparable part of human lifestyle. There are so many options available to make your life smoother and worth enjoying. Surely, you must have been thinking of including a few of these gadgets lately in your life. Amazon brings to you the perfect time to get these perfect electronic items in your cart and then buy them at greatest deals.Some of the eminent electronic items that you can try viewing and buying during this year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival is listed below:The brand Bose is said to be the king of electronic gadgets such as speakers and headphones. The model Bose QuietComfort 25 is available in Amazon with its most amazing features such as:JBL is a reliable name that is there in the category of electronics. If you are about to buy a portable speaker, JBL Go Wireless Portable Speaker can be a great option with its features.If you have a fascination about great music, then it is necessary that you get a great headphone. Sony Stereo Headphone is the best option in this case. The features of the headphone are mentioned here:If you are about to buy a new laptop, it is important that you buy the right and latest configuration to avail the best experience. Among various latest configurations such as 4 GB RAM, 6Generation processor, Graphic integrated screen and many others, two major configurations to be checked are 1 TB hard drive and Intel core i3 processor. Today, maximum of the laptop brands are available with such configurations, but it is better to buy the best brands to get the best experience. Buy laptop from HP, Lenovo or Dell in no cost EMI from Amazon this season.Are you confused about which laptop you should buy? Go for Dell laptops with its latest features and enjoy the best experience of either browsing internet, doing official work or even playing games and watching movie. Some of the eminent latest features with which Dell laptops are available in Amazon are:Electronics are expensive and hence you think ten times before investing. Amazon is providing you such deals this season on major electronic items that surely you will not have to think much before grabbing the deals.The festival season has started and so is the fashion parade. Whether it is Navratra or Diwali or even Christmas at the end of the year, everyone is stacking their wardrobes with the best fashion options. So, what are you waiting for? Are you still thinking from where you get the best fashion options at good prices? Well, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is a perfect answer to your confusion.Browse through the various categories and you will get through different fashion items from your favorite brands at great deals.If you are someone who wishes to be in shape always, then Levi’s is the brand that you will fall in love with. The brand has so many denim shape options from curves to different rises that you will surely get the one that fits your figure. Not just denims, the brand deals with almost all types of western clothes for both men and women such as shirts and tees so that you can be ready for your day. Amazon is offering a great discount of about 50% to 80% on all the fashion items from the brand Levi’s.Are you searching for a single brand where you can avail fashion wear to lingerie and also other items such as fashion and beauty accessories? Then, you must be in search of a brand like Marks & Spencer. The brand is known to offer various items at great prices. Amazon provides you even better prices by offering you the items from the brand with a discount of about 40% - 70%.If you have searched for Adidas, surely either you are a sportsperson or you are someone who wishes to have comfort with great lifestyle. Whether you are browsing through the various shoes option or other accessories such as socks, belts and others or tees and bags from the brand; have a look at the Amazon and you will find them all. Also, you will be able to enjoy a high discount of 40% to 70% during this Amazon Great Indian Festival.Who says that baggage cannot be a part of your fashion? Have a look at the amazing baggage options from American Tourister and you will crave to have one for your next trip. Are you concerned about the prices? You do not have to be when Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering a minimum discount of 50% on American Tourister items.These are only a few brands named here. There are many more on which Amazon is offering great deals this season. So, do you need any other reason to visit anywhere else for your fashion shopping this season? Peep in soon to get hold of your favorite items at great deals.Just having a house with the basic necessities is not the only thing that you should focus on. Don’t you want that people visiting your house should appreciate about how beautifully you have decorated your house? Do you think that just coloring your walls and installing expensive items can just enhance the beauty of your interiors? Sometimes, small and simple options such as bed sheets, pillows, shelves and others can add an extra glamour to your plain looking interiors.If you are convinced with the idea, then the best place to look for these options can be at Amazon. Why? It is because the Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering you great discounts and also amazing deals on the purchase of various home and kitchen accessories.Bed sheets are not just to cover the bed but also to enhance the look of your room. Get a bed sheet that matches the color of your curtains or compliments the wall colors and you will notice the change in your interior look. Bombay Dyeing offers you with double bed sheets of comfortable materials such as cotton. Choose from a wide range of colors and patterns along with 2 pillow covers. The best part is that Amazon is offering a discount of about 50% on the bed sheets from Bombay Dyeing.Home is the place where you can have the maximum comfort. Whether you are at office, school, college or at some trip, you think of returning back home and relaxing your stress out. But getting the right recliner is again a question. If you are buying it online, you should make sure that you are buying from the right place such as Amazon. Also, now when Amazon Great Indian Festival is going on, you are sure to get amazing deals and discounts on the right recliner that you are be buying.Who doesn’t wish to decorate the house interior and make it look beautiful? If you have the perfect wall colors, curtains, bed sheets, cushions and furniture and still you feel like incorporating some elements, wall shelves are the perfect thing that you may need. Search for wall shelves in Amazon and you will discover some beautiful designs and patterns that can work as your wall beauty enhancer as well as a storage place for items such as vases and others.RO is an essential part of any kitchen so that you and your member and drink pure water even in this world of high pollution. LivPure Glo offers you the benefit of purified water in a stunning design water filter that will also enhance the look of your kitchen. The RO comes with a number of features such as:Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering you to buy this amazing RO option at a good discount of about 40%. Also, you can buy it at no cost EMI, if you plan to buy it in installments.Home appliances not only make your life comfortable but also make your interior look good. Amazon this season offers you to buy the best options of home and kitchen appliances at the best deals.Life without smart phones today seems to be a bit of incomplete. But this does not mean that you will pick up any smart phone that comes in your way. In order to stay updated with the world, it is important that you have a smart phone that is decked up with the latest features. No doubt, you may be thinking about the cost portion of the latest smart phone picks.Well, your confusion can be very well sorted out with various deals and options on smart phones available in Amazon Great Indian Festival. Here are some of the smart phones options that you may love to have a look at and buy.One Plus is the name that is growing quite fast in the smart phone section. A huge number of features are there to explain that why the brand has gained such popularity all of a sudden.You can avail this device with its various features at a good deal from Amazon this season. Bring in your old smart phone to exchange and get Rs. 3,000 off apart from the discount price.Motorola is one of the reliable brands for smart phone options. Moto G5s Plus comes along with these amazing features:If you buy this phone in exchange of your old phone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can be benefitted of extra Rs. 1,000.After getting well recognized in laptop category, Lenovo is now doing really good also in the category of smart phones. The features of Lenovo K8 Note available at Amazon this season are here:Redmi is a name that is attracting new users each day. The device is now available in Amazon at a good deal. The features of the smart phone are:When you are in search for smart phones with great features, LG is not a bad choice. The new G G6 comes along with some great features.When you talk about Android TV, Sony is a great name. If you buy this amazing TV from Amazon Great Indian Festival on exchange to your old TV, you have a chance of profiting about Rs. 20,000 off. Here are the features of the TV.Nothing can be better than getting a good electronic item at a good deal. These blockbuster offers available at Amazon Great Indian Festival is worth the purchase. Apart from the discount offers, you can also avail other deals such as cash backs on selected cards and no cost EMI.Amazon Great Indian Festival is a great time to shop for the items that you have thought of buying but could not buy due to price restraints. Though, the offers and deals and open for all the customers but of course, the Prime members will get slightly elite options. Here are some of the options that you may get with good deals during the Festival season of Amazon.Kindle has become famous instantly since it got introduced due to its amazing features. Some of the features that can make you buy it are:If fitness is your priority, then this is the exact tool that you might need. Get a good discount on this gadget and use the various features that it offers.Get a great deal of offers on various kitchen appliances such as sandwich makers. Look out for the perfect one with great features such as grill plates, and others from various brands such as Prestige, Morphy Richards and many others. Avail a good amount of discount or buy it with your HDFC card to get 10% cash back.Surely, the prime customers are about to benefit a lot from the offers and deals. But at the same time, Amazon Great Indian Festival has many deals and offers for the other customers.