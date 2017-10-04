 Sponsored: Massive Deals on Day 1 At Amazon Great Indian Festival
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Sponsored: Massive Deals on Day 1 At Amazon Great Indian Festival

Sponsored: Massive Deals on Day 1 At Amazon Great Indian Festival

By: || Updated: 04 Oct 2017 09:00 AM
Sponsored: Massive Deals on Day 1 At Amazon Great Indian Festival
New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is again offering a wide range of products at discounted prices. Amazon has brought for its customers some amazing deals on Day 1 of its sale.

The sale runs from October 4-8.

These products up for grabs are listed below:

Mobile Phones:

Nokia 6 – Original Price Rs 17,199 l Deal Price Rs 14, 999

Lenovo K8 Note, 4GB RAM – Original Price Rs 13,999 l Deal Price 11,999

LG Q6 – Original Price Rs 16,990 l Deal Price Rs 12,990 l Extra Rs. 2500 off on Exchange, No Cost EMI starting at Rs 1083/month

Television: 

 

BPL Stellar 32 Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV – Original Price Rs 24,990 l Deal Price Rs 14,490

Refrigerator 

Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator l Save Rs 4,935 l Exchange up to Rs 3,300 l No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,000

Audio: 

JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker l Original Price Rs 3,490 l Deal Price Rs 1,899

Boat Rockerz 400 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Carbon Black) l Original Price Rs 2,990 l Deal Price Rs 999

More Blockbuster offers:

 

Fitbit Charge 2 l Amazon Prime Exclusive l Original Price Rs 14,999 l Deal Price Rs 10,499

Livpure Glo 7-Litre Water Purifier l Original Price Rs 15,490 l Deal Price Rs 8,995

Home Gym Combo l Original Price Rs 2,499 l Deal Price Rs 1,599

Pigeon Induction Base Aluminium Pressure can be fetched at 40% discounted price.

The massive deals on products don’t end here. Grab 50%-80% discount on top brands in the Men’s and Women’s Clothing categories.   You can avail 40%-70% discount on big brands in the shoes category. Watches and sunglasses can also be fetched at up to 70% discounted price. Trimmers and shavers will be sold at 30% off.

SOME OTHER BENEFITS

  • Blockbuster deals across all categories

  • Golden hours every day between 8 PM to 12 midnight


Cashback Offers:

  • Citibank – 10% Additional cash back on Credit and Debit Cards on App, Desktop & m-web. Minimum spend – Rs.3000 and maximum cash back is Rs.2000

  • Amazon Pay – Get ready for the Sale offer. Load balance and get 15% back (up to Rs.450).


Things to look forward to:

  • Big discounts on mobiles, accessories, Home appliances & electronics

  • Great deals on Fashion, accessories, curtains, home décor, Decorative lights etc


 

Exchange offers:

  • Instant discount and door-step pick-up


 

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Honeypreet Insan to be produced in Panchkula court today

trending now

INDIA
Petrol, diesel get cheaper by Rs 2 per litre: Narendra ...
VIDEO
Srinagar Terror Attack: 3 terrorists gunned down, BSF officer martyred
INDIA
Honeypreet Insan to be produced before Panchkula court tomorrow