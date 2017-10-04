Sponsored: Massive Deals on Day 1 At Amazon Great Indian Festival

The sale runs from October 4-8.
These products up for grabs are listed below:
Mobile Phones:
Nokia 6 – Original Price Rs 17,199 l Deal Price Rs 14, 999
Lenovo K8 Note, 4GB RAM – Original Price Rs 13,999 l Deal Price 11,999
LG Q6 – Original Price Rs 16,990 l Deal Price Rs 12,990 l Extra Rs. 2500 off on Exchange, No Cost EMI starting at Rs 1083/month
Television:
BPL Stellar 32 Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV – Original Price Rs 24,990 l Deal Price Rs 14,490
Refrigerator
Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator l Save Rs 4,935 l Exchange up to Rs 3,300 l No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,000
Audio:
JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker l Original Price Rs 3,490 l Deal Price Rs 1,899
Boat Rockerz 400 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Carbon Black) l Original Price Rs 2,990 l Deal Price Rs 999
More Blockbuster offers:
Fitbit Charge 2 l Amazon Prime Exclusive l Original Price Rs 14,999 l Deal Price Rs 10,499
Livpure Glo 7-Litre Water Purifier l Original Price Rs 15,490 l Deal Price Rs 8,995
Home Gym Combo l Original Price Rs 2,499 l Deal Price Rs 1,599
Pigeon Induction Base Aluminium Pressure can be fetched at 40% discounted price.
The massive deals on products don’t end here. Grab 50%-80% discount on top brands in the Men’s and Women’s Clothing categories. You can avail 40%-70% discount on big brands in the shoes category. Watches and sunglasses can also be fetched at up to 70% discounted price. Trimmers and shavers will be sold at 30% off.
SOME OTHER BENEFITS
- Blockbuster deals across all categories
- Golden hours every day between 8 PM to 12 midnight
Cashback Offers:
- Citibank – 10% Additional cash back on Credit and Debit Cards on App, Desktop & m-web. Minimum spend – Rs.3000 and maximum cash back is Rs.2000
- Amazon Pay – Get ready for the Sale offer. Load balance and get 15% back (up to Rs.450).
Things to look forward to:
- Big discounts on mobiles, accessories, Home appliances & electronics
- Great deals on Fashion, accessories, curtains, home décor, Decorative lights etc
Exchange offers:
- Instant discount and door-step pick-up
First Published: 04 Oct 2017 08:58 AM