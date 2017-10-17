 Sponsored: Last day to grab amazing deals on Amazon
Updated: 17 Oct 2017 08:19 AM
New Delhi:  Amazon’s Great Indian Festival strikes again on the auspicious day of Dhanteras with an exclusive sale on a wide range of products. Don’t miss the chance to cash-in some exclusive offer.

The sale runs from October 14-17.

Some products for grabs are listed below:

Cameras

Original Price Rs 38995/- | Deal Price Rs 28990/-

Original Price Rs 47450/- | Deal Price Rs 37690/-

Original Price Rs 31495/- | Deal Price Rs 28399/-

Home Accessories

Original Price Rs 979/- | Deal Price Rs 499/-

Original Price Rs 900/- | Deal Price Rs 399/-

Original Price Rs 2499/- | Deal Price Rs 519/-

Jewelry

 Original Price Rs 3398/- | Deal Price Rs 460/-

Original Price Rs 7541/- | Deal Price Rs 6030/-

Original Price Rs 16850/- | Deal Price Rs 15600/-

Wireless Electronics

Original Price Rs 9999/- | Deal Price Rs 8990/-

Original Price Rs 2999/- | Deal Price Rs 2299/-

Original Price Rs 5999/- | Deal Price Rs 2249/-

Last chance to save big on your festive shopping

Key highlights

  • 10% Additional Cashback on SBI Debit and Credit Cards

  • Shop with Amazon Pay balance and get up to Rs.500 back

  • Special Dhanteras offers

  • Last chance to join Prime @ Rs.499/yr and save all year


 

 

 

 

 

 

