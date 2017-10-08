Sponsored: Grab great deals on last day of Amazon’s festival sale

The sale runs from October 4-8.
Some products for grabs are listed below:
Smartphones (Exclusive)
Original Price Rs 17199/- | Deal Price Rs 14999/-
No cost EMI starting at a low price of 1667/month
Original Price Rs 13999/- | Deal Price Rs 12999/-
Extra Rs 2000/- off on Exchange and No cost EMI starting at 2167/month
Original Price Rs 16999/- | Deal Price Rs 15999/-
Extra Rs 1000/- off on Exchange and No cost EMI starting at 5333/month
Gadgets to indulge yourself with this Festive Season
Original Price Rs 3999/- | Deal Price Rs 3499/-
Additional Rs 499 as Amazon Pay Balance
Original Price Rs 999/- | Deal Price Rs 469/-
Original Price Rs 999/- | Deal Price Rs 469/-
Extra up to Rs 3000/- off on exchange and No Cost EMI Staring at a low price of 1250/month
More blockbuster offers
- Fitbit Charge 2 (Prime Exclusive)
Original Price Rs 14999/- | Deal Price Rs 9999/-
Original Price Rs 11000/- | Deal Price Rs 8399/-
Original Price Rs 2700/- | Deal Price Rs 675/-
Fasion
- Clothing (Min. 60% off)
- Jealous 21
- Wrangler
- Pantaloons
- Shoes (40%-70% off)
- Adidas
- RedTape
- Fila
- Sunglasses & Handbags (40%-70% off)
- Caprese
- Baggit
- HiDesign
- Minimum 60% off on Winterware
Why does it makes sense to get an Amazon prime membership NOW?
Current Offers for becoming a PRIME member
If you're planning to get an Amazon Prime subscription in India, now is not just a good time but is the best time. The introductory price of Rs.499 is ending soon and there are great offers to join the program during the Great Indian Festival between 4th and 8th of October,
- Load Amazon Pay balance and Get 20% back, upto Rs.300(new member offer)
- Planning to buy a phone or laptop? Get 300 extra back via Amazon Pay balanceon select items (new member offer)
- Plus Prime members get exclusive deals during the sale –
- Buy one get one TV offer from BPL, Buy 139.7 cm (55 inches) Full HD LED TV and get free BPL 81.3 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV
- Extra Rs.499 back on the FireTVstick
- Flat Rs 3,000 off on Kindle Paperwhite
- 30% off on Fitbit Charge 2 Activity tracker
- 59% off on Sennheiser HD 598 SR @ 8,999
- 50% off on Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)
Benefits of being a Prime member – all year
- Unlimited FREE Fast delivery: Members get FREE One-Day & Two-Day delivery on over 11 million items to 100+ cities across India. (Save Rs.100 on each One-Day Delivery, Rs.80 on each Two-Day delivery). There is no minimum order value for Prime FREE delivery, save Rs.50 on orders below Rs.599.
- Watch latest Movies & TV shows with Prime Video: Your Prime membership includes Prime Video at no extra cost. In addition to your computer, tablet or phone, it also works on smart TVs from LG, Sony & Samsung. Download the Prime Video app to download your favorites & watch offline on the go. You can also start streaming on any HDTV with Amazon FireTV Stick.
- Get exclusive deals and grab the best deals first every day: Prime members get exclusive deals during events and have 30-minute early access to top deals every day.
- Browse upcoming deals and click "Watch this deal" to receive alerts on the Amazon Shopping app.
- Save more with discounts & coupons from Amazon Family: With Amazon Family, Prime members save an additional 15% on diaper subscriptions and get exclusive discounts & recommendations, all tailored for their family. Members with a Baby Wish List also get additional discounts and rewards including a 15% one-time discount.
- Get your monthly groceries with Amazon Pantry’s Next Delivery. As a Prime member, you can save time and money with Amazon Pantry. Get discounted delivery on your pantry orders and look for special Prime promotions on Wednesdays.
- All this is for just Rs.999Rs.499 a year. The special introductory pricing ends soon. Grab it before it is gone.
- Watch 5 movies or TV episodes on Prime Video in October and stand a chance to win a FireTV Stick. Want more tips? Stay in the loop and subscribe to the Prime newsletterto help you get the most of your membership.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 08 Oct 2017 12:08 PM