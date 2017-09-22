Sponsored: Amazon Great Indian Sale - Top deals and attractive discounts on Day 2

Here are top deals on Day 2:



12MP Dual Camera with Dual OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and 8MP front facing camera with image recording, touch focus and face smile detection



05 centimeters (6.3-inch) QHD+ capacitive touchscreen. 1440 x 2960 resolutions. 521 ppi pixel density. 18.5.9 aspect ratio



Exynos 8895 10nm octa core processor 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz. Mali-G71 MP20 GPU



6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)



3300mAH lithium-ion battery. Upto 22 hours talk-time on 3G



1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase





13+13MP dual back camera (f/2.0, dual LED flash) and 8MP front facing camera with flash



4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB



97cms (5.5-inch) Full HD (1080 x 1920) capacitive touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection



Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G); Metal body with fingerprint reader



Android v7.1.1 Nougat operating system with 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor



3000mAH Lithium-ion battery with 15W Turbo Charging



1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including battery from the date of purchase





12MP+2MP dual lens primary camera with auto focus camera, FF camera and 8MP front facing camera with PDAF Focusing



97 centimeters (5.5-inch) LCD LTPS/a-si capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density and 16M color support



Android EMUI4.1 v 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system with 2.1GHz + 1.7GHz Kirin 655 octa core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB and Dual Sim (4G+4G). User can use any SIM slot for 4G based on which SIM slot is chosen for Data Connection, other SIM goes onto 2G for Voice



3340mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 23 hours and standby time of 650 hours With 5V/2A fast charging technology



15 months manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase





No installation & demo provided by the manufacturer for this product. This product comes ready to use & all product features are presented in the user manual.



Direct-cool refrigerator; Capacity:190 Liters



Energy Rating: 3 Star



Warranty: 1 year warranty on product ; 5 years warranty on compressor



Shelf Type: Wired Shelves





Full HD (Resolution: 1366 x 768), Refresh Rate: 100 hertz



Audio: 16 W output



Free standard wall mount attached with box



Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase



Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Panasonic support on 18001031333 & 18001081333 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice



178 viewing angle



Easy mirroring





Front-loading washing machine



7 kg capacity



LCD display



Warranty: 4 years comprehensive warranty on product



Temperature options: 95, 60, 40, 30 degree centigarde and cold, Door diameter: 320 millimeters, Door opening angle: 180 degree, Water supply: 0.3 Bar to 10 Bar



Laundry add option, 3D wash system, air bubble wash system, user friendly LCD display, audio visual indication, program time and progress indication, smart jog dial with on or off, tub clean, aqua energie, barrier free program console, crescent moon drum



Wash care programs: Express 15, stains, curtains, mixed fabric, synthetic, wool or handwash, delicates and cotton





2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor



4GB DDR4 RAM



1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive



6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics



FreeDOS operating system



2kg laptop



HD 720p webcam with single mic



1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase



E-commerce major Amazon has flagged off its Great Indian Sale in which a wide range of products are made available at discounted prices. The E-commerce major has brought for its customers some amazing deals on Day 2 of its sale.The sale runs from September 21 to September 24. On the second day, Amazon will offer discounts on a wide range of products.Amazon will be offering big discounts and exciting deals on electronic items from brands like Apple, Samsung, Whirpool, Lenovo and Sony.Amazon will be offering big discounts and exciting deals on all major smartphone brands – Oppo, Panasonic, Sony, Honor, Micromax, LG, Intex and many more.Rs 4k cashback on HDFC Bank credit cardsNo Cost EMI starting at 3772/monthExtra Rs. 500 off on ExchangeNo Cost EMI starting at 4333/monthExtra Rs. 500 off on ExchangeNo Cost EMI starting at Rs 4333/monthSave Rs 2700Extra Rs 1850 off on ExchangeNo Cost EMI starting Rs 1750/monthGet upto Rs. 13k off on exchangeNo Cost EMI starting at 1750/monthSave Rs 4500No Cost EMI starting Rs 2250/month50-80% off50-80% off