Sponsored: Amazon Great Indian Sale - Top deals and attractive discounts on Day 2

The sale runs from September 21 to September 24. On the second day, Amazon will offer discounts on a wide range of products.
Amazon will be offering big discounts and exciting deals on electronic items from brands like Apple, Samsung, Whirpool, Lenovo and Sony.
Amazon will be offering big discounts and exciting deals on all major smartphone brands – Oppo, Panasonic, Sony, Honor, Micromax, LG, Intex and many more.
Here are top deals on Day 2:
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (67,900)
Rs 4k cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards
No Cost EMI starting at 3772/month
Features:
- 12MP Dual Camera with Dual OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and 8MP front facing camera with image recording, touch focus and face smile detection
- 05 centimeters (6.3-inch) QHD+ capacitive touchscreen. 1440 x 2960 resolutions. 521 ppi pixel density. 18.5.9 aspect ratio
- Exynos 8895 10nm octa core processor 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz. Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3300mAH lithium-ion battery. Upto 22 hours talk-time on 3G
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase
Moto G5 Plus (Fine Gold) (12,999)
Extra Rs. 500 off on Exchange
No Cost EMI starting at 4333/month
Features:
- 13+13MP dual back camera (f/2.0, dual LED flash) and 8MP front facing camera with flash
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB
- 97cms (5.5-inch) Full HD (1080 x 1920) capacitive touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G); Metal body with fingerprint reader
- Android v7.1.1 Nougat operating system with 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- 3000mAH Lithium-ion battery with 15W Turbo Charging
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including battery from the date of purchase
Honor 6X, 64GB (12,999)
Extra Rs. 500 off on Exchange
No Cost EMI starting at Rs 4333/month
Features:
- 12MP+2MP dual lens primary camera with auto focus camera, FF camera and 8MP front facing camera with PDAF Focusing
- 97 centimeters (5.5-inch) LCD LTPS/a-si capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density and 16M color support
- Android EMUI4.1 v 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system with 2.1GHz + 1.7GHz Kirin 655 octa core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB and Dual Sim (4G+4G). User can use any SIM slot for 4G based on which SIM slot is chosen for Data Connection, other SIM goes onto 2G for Voice
- 3340mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 23 hours and standby time of 650 hours With 5V/2A fast charging technology
- 15 months manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase
Whirlpool 190L 3 star single door refrigerator
Save Rs 2700
Extra Rs 1850 off on Exchange
No Cost EMI starting Rs 1750/month
Features:
- No installation & demo provided by the manufacturer for this product. This product comes ready to use & all product features are presented in the user manual.
- Direct-cool refrigerator; Capacity:190 Liters
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Warranty: 1 year warranty on product ; 5 years warranty on compressor
- Shelf Type: Wired Shelves
Panasonic 80.1 cm (32) Viera SMART LED TV (20,999)
Get upto Rs. 13k off on exchange
No Cost EMI starting at 1750/month
Features:
- Full HD (Resolution: 1366 x 768), Refresh Rate: 100 hertz
- Audio: 16 W output
- Free standard wall mount attached with box
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
- Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Panasonic support on 18001031333 & 18001081333 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice
- 178 viewing angle
- Easy mirroring
IFB 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
Save Rs 4500
No Cost EMI starting Rs 2250/month
Features:
- Front-loading washing machine
- 7 kg capacity
- LCD display
- Warranty: 4 years comprehensive warranty on product
- Temperature options: 95, 60, 40, 30 degree centigarde and cold, Door diameter: 320 millimeters, Door opening angle: 180 degree, Water supply: 0.3 Bar to 10 Bar
- Laundry add option, 3D wash system, air bubble wash system, user friendly LCD display, audio visual indication, program time and progress indication, smart jog dial with on or off, tub clean, aqua energie, barrier free program console, crescent moon drum
- Wash care programs: Express 15, stains, curtains, mixed fabric, synthetic, wool or handwash, delicates and cotton
Lenovo Core i3 1TB laptops starting Rs 19,990
Features:
- 2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- 6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- FreeDOS operating system
- 2kg laptop
- HD 720p webcam with single mic
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
Men's Apparel
50-80% off
Women's Apparel
50-80% off
First Published: 22 Sep 2017 07:55 AM