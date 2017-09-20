Sponsored: Amazon Great Indian Sale - Top deals and attractive discounts on Day 1

The sale runs from September 21 to September 24. On the first day, Amazon will offer discounts on a wide range of products.
Amazon will be offering big discounts and exciting deals on electronic items from brands like Apple, Samsung, Whirpool, Lenovo and Sony. Customers can avail a massive Rs 12,701 discount on Seagate Portable External Hard Drive, up to Rs 22,000 off on an Apple MacBook Air model, around 30% discount on Acer Switch laptop.
Amazon will be offering big discounts and exciting deals on all major smartphone brands – Oppo, Panasonic, Sony, Honor, Micromax, LG, Intex and many more.
Oppo A 57 32 GB (Gold) variant can be fetched at a deal price of Rs 14,899.
Micromax Canvas Infinity is on grabs at Rs 7,999.
Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black) will be sold at Rs 12,990
Top deals in the electronics section include:
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 4TB Portable External Hard Drive with Mobile Device Backup USB 3.0 (Black) STDR4000300. Original Price: Rs 22,199 – Deal Price: Rs 9498
- WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (Black). Original Price: Rs 7,350 – Deal Price: Rs 3799
- Apple Watch 42mm Nike+ (Series-2) Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black/Volt Nike Sport Band. Original Price: Rs 34,900 – Deal Price: Rs 29,990
- Samsung EVO Plus Grade 3, Class 10 32GB MicroSDXC 100 MB/S Memory Card with SD Adapter (MB-MC32GA/IN). Original Price: Rs 1149– Deal Price: Rs 619
- Sony A-31 Micro Vault 32 Gb Usb Pendrive (White). Original Price: Rs 1135– Deal Price: Rs 699
- BPL 109 cm (43 inches) Vivid BPL109F2010J Full HD LED TV (Black) can be availed at a highyl discounted price.
Top deals in the laptop section include:
- Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A 13.3-inch Laptop 2017 (Core i5/8GB/128GB/MacOS Sierra/Integrated Graphics). Original Price: Rs 77,200 – Deal Price: Rs 55,990
- HP 15-be016TU 15.6-inch Laptop (6th Gen Core i3-6006U/4GB/1TB/FreeDOS 2.0/Integrated Graphics), Turbo Silver. Original Price: Rs 31,600 – Deal Price: Rs 24,990
- Lenovo 80XH01FHIN 15.6-inch Laptop (6th Gen Core i3-6006U/4GB/1TB/Windows 10/Integrated Graphics), Platinum Grey. Original Price: Rs 33,990 – Deal Price: Rs 27,990
- Acer Switch 10E SW3-016 10.1-inch Laptop (Atom x5-Z8300/2GB/32GB/Windows 10 Home/Integrated Graphics), Black. Original Price: Rs 15,990 – Deal Price: Rs 11,999
- Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop (7th Gen Core i3 - 7100U/4GB/1TB/Ubuntu 14.04/Integrated Graphics). Original Price: Rs 33,490 – Deal Price: Rs 25,990.
Top deals in the large appliances section include:
- Whirlpool 6.2 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Superb Atom 62I, Dark Grey). Original Price: Rs 10,200 – Deal Price: Rs 8,690.
- LG 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (JS-Q12CPXD, White). Original Price: Rs 36,990 – Deal Price: Rs 25,990.
- LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black). Original Price: Rs 13,790 – Deal Price: Rs 11,990.
- Godrej 185 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator (RD Edge 185 E3H 2.2, Berry Bloom). Original Price: Rs 13,990 – Deal Price: Rs 10,990.
Top deals in the personal, computing, tablets, components categories include:
- Lenovo Tab3 730X Tablet (7 inch, 1GBRAM, 16GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Voice Calling), Black Blue. Original Price: Rs 11,000 – Deal Price: Rs 6,499 (41% discount)
- Canon E560 Colour Wi-Fi Multifunction Inkjet Printer. Original Price: Rs 8,495 – Deal Price: Rs 5,699 (33% discount)
- Targus TBR021 15.6" Rolling Laptop / Overnighter Case. Original Price: Rs 6,999 – Deal Price: Rs 2,526 (64% discount)
- SoundBot SB571 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker 12W Output HD Bass 40mm Dual Driver Portable Speakerphone for 12Hr Enhanced Music Streaming & HandsFree Calling, Built-in Mic, 3.5mm Line-In, Black. Original Price: Rs 3,990 – Deal Price: Rs 1,499 (62% discount)
- Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 for Computers, Tablets and Smartphones, Black (920-006380). Original Price: Rs 2,,995 – Deal Price: Rs 1,799 (40% discount)
First Published: 20 Sep 2017 12:00 PM