Sponsored: Amazon Great Indian Sale - Top deals and attractive discounts on Day 1

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 4TB Portable External Hard Drive with Mobile Device Backup USB 3.0 (Black) STDR4000300. Original Price: Rs 22,199 – Deal Price: Rs 9498



WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (Black). Original Price: Rs 7,350 – Deal Price: Rs 3799



Apple Watch 42mm Nike+ (Series-2) Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black/Volt Nike Sport Band. Original Price: Rs 34,900 – Deal Price: Rs 29,990



Samsung EVO Plus Grade 3, Class 10 32GB MicroSDXC 100 MB/S Memory Card with SD Adapter (MB-MC32GA/IN). Original Price: Rs 1149– Deal Price: Rs 619



Sony A-31 Micro Vault 32 Gb Usb Pendrive (White). Original Price: Rs 1135– Deal Price: Rs 699





BPL 109 cm (43 inches) Vivid BPL109F2010J Full HD LED TV (Black) can be availed at a highyl discounted price.



New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon has flagged off its Great Indian Sale in which a wide range of products are made available at discounted prices. The E-commerce major has brought for its customers some amazing deals on Day 1 of its sale.The sale runs from September 21 to September 24. On the first day, Amazon will offer discounts on a wide range of products.Amazon will be offering big discounts and exciting deals on electronic items from brands like Apple, Samsung, Whirpool, Lenovo and Sony. Customers can avail a massive Rs 12,701 discount on Seagate Portable External Hard Drive, up to Rs 22,000 off on an Apple MacBook Air model, around 30% discount on Acer Switch laptop.Amazon will be offering big discounts and exciting deals on all major smartphone brands – Oppo, Panasonic, Sony, Honor, Micromax, LG, Intex and many more. Oppo A 57 32 GB (Gold) variant can be fetched at a deal price of Rs 14,899. Micromax Canvas Infinity is on grabs at Rs 7,999. Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black) will be sold at Rs 12,990