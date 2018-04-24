Spend a day as a doctor to feel our stress: Upset AIIMS doctors write to PM Modi

The RDA said India's medical fraternity commands immense respect globally as reflected by the growth of the medical tourism in the country, which, the resident doctors said, has also become the world's largest exporters of pharmaceutical products, but the Prime Minister's remarks would seriously dent the efforts of all doctors and the entire pharmaceutical industry.

"We accept their are a few black sheeps in all professions including in Modiji's government but you cannot generalise the corruption and make fun of doctors on international platform.

"This is the first time when a PM of any country used international platform to curse his hardworking and dedicated citizens," said Harjit SinghBhatti, AIIMS RDA president.

The AIIMS RDA has also written to the Prime Minister over the issue expressing its anguish, urging him to put on a white apron and spend a day as a doctor in a government hospital with them to understand the level of stress they face.

