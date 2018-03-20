'Special status is our right,' says Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: While talking about his demand for "special status" to Andhra Pradesh, CM N Chandrababu Naidu in State Assembly that "I'm asking for the justice to the state.""Our aim is to bring Andhra Pradesh among top three states in India by 2022 & make it the topmost Indian state by 2029. Andhra Pradesh is the only state that set a corporation for skill development, after the Govt of India," Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI."You're giving industrial incentives to states with special status and you are not giving it to Andhra Pradesh. Why? It is our right. You are not letting discussion in the parliament. Why? Why we are being denied our rights?" CM added."I'm asking for the justice to the state. We are asking special status for certain period only for the development of the state. Please give this opportunity to the state until it becomes equal with the other southern states," he said, reported news agency.It may be recalled that after being denied special status demand, Chandrababu Naidu withdrew from NDA. He is also planning to "no confidence motion" against Narendra Modi government in the Parliament.