SP candidate Jaya Bachchan files nomination for Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan on Friday filed nomination for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh at the state assembly in Lucknow. This was done in the presence of Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy and party MP and former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav.IMAGE: ANIThe 69-year-old actor-politician has been a Samajwadi Party member in the Rajya Sabha since 2004. Her Rajya Sabha term ends in April. The biennial elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on March 23.While talking to reporters, she said, "I want to thank Mulayam Singh Yadavji, all party MLAs and MLCs for my candidature."On being asked about getting the party ticket instead of seniors like Kironmay Nanda and Naresh Agarwal, the three-time SP MP said, "I am also senior."In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats, being the most populous state.In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP and its allies have 324 seats (a BJP MLA died in February), followed by the Samajwadi Party with 47 MLAs, the BSP (19), the Congress (seven), and the RLD one.