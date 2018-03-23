RS polls: SP, BSP demand EC to declare votes of BJP's Nitin Agrawal & BSP's Anil Singh invalid

New Delhi: SP and BSP have demand from Election Commission to declare votes of BJP's Nitin Agrawal and BSP's Anil Singh invalid alleging that they did not show their ballot paper to the polling agent.RS poll was being held today and BJP is all set to become the biggest gainer from the Rajya Sabha polls for the remaining 25 seats in six states including Uttar Pradesh on Friday. For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states were declared elected unopposed on March 15.In Uttar Pradesh, BJP with a brute majority in the state assembly is virtually assured of 8 of the 10 seats.However, there's a suspense whether it can snatch an extra seat in the light of the newfound bonhomie between former arch rivals SP and BSP, in a battle of nerves. Voting will end at 4 pm and counting of ballots will be taken up at 5 pm.