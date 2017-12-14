 South Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Live Updates
Search

South Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Live Updates

South Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Live Updates

By: || Updated: 14 Dec 2017 04:25 PM
South Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Live Updates
AHMEDABAD: Voting for all 35 seats in South Gujarat took place today. The region which has very few high-profile names in the fray this Assembly election holds a chance for Congress to prove its strength by reversing the 2012 results.

The battle would be between ___ candidates. The regions which fall under South Gujarat are______.

LATEST UPDATES:

  • Congres Ave Che, Bhajpa Jave che, says Congress' Priyanka Chaturvedi

  • Will be a big victory of the BJP: Party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao

  • First data to be out at 5:30 pm. (WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE)


 

2012 statistics:

The 2012 election will be remembered for BJP’s landmark victory in South Gujarat where it walked away with 28 (80%) out of 35 seats. Of the total 16 seats in Surat district, it got 15, including all 12 city seats. Even the tribal seats, considered Congress’ stronghold voted for it. BJP managed to get six, all tribal, seats.

The Congress hopes to reverse the 2012 result. Rahul Gandhi has campaigned aggressively all over Gujarat to try and woo businessmen over newly implemented GST, which the Congress President alleges has taken away all the money of traders.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story LIVE UPDATES: ABP Exit Poll of Himachal Pradesh (West)

trending now

VIDEO
Watch big debate on who will get shocked by ...
VIDEO
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Congress has made efforts but BJP ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Rocky Jaiswal’s PROPOSAL to Hina Khan ...