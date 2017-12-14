South Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Live Updates

The battle would be between ___ candidates. The regions which fall under South Gujarat are______.
LATEST UPDATES:
- Congres Ave Che, Bhajpa Jave che, says Congress' Priyanka Chaturvedi
- Will be a big victory of the BJP: Party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao
- First data to be out at 5:30 pm. (WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE)
2012 statistics:
The 2012 election will be remembered for BJP’s landmark victory in South Gujarat where it walked away with 28 (80%) out of 35 seats. Of the total 16 seats in Surat district, it got 15, including all 12 city seats. Even the tribal seats, considered Congress’ stronghold voted for it. BJP managed to get six, all tribal, seats.
The Congress hopes to reverse the 2012 result. Rahul Gandhi has campaigned aggressively all over Gujarat to try and woo businessmen over newly implemented GST, which the Congress President alleges has taken away all the money of traders.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 14 Dec 2017 04:11 PM