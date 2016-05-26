 Sonowal among nine crorepatis in Assam cabinet: Survey
Search

Sonowal among nine crorepatis in Assam cabinet: Survey

By: || Updated: 26 May 2016 04:21 AM
Sonowal among nine crorepatis in Assam cabinet: Survey
New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and eight out of 11 members of his cabinet are crorepatis (multi-millionaires) while one of them has criminal cases against him, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.

Naba Kumar Doley of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Dhakuakhana constituency has declared in his affidavit criminal cases against himself, including one related to giving false evidence, one on fabricating false evidence and another on false evidence.

Doley is also the richest among all the ministers with declared total assets of Rs.7.30 crore.

ALSO READ: Faizabad Bajrang Dal chief Mahesh Mishra held over holding weapons training camp

He is followed by Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP (Rs.6.30 crore) and Rihon Daimari of Bodoland People's Front (more than Rs.3.02 crore).

The average assets of the 11 ministers are Rs.2.67 crores, said an ADR report.

With regard to assets, Sonowal is at the seventh position at assets of over Rs.1.85 crore and liability of little over Rs.2 lakh, said the report.

Of the nine crorepati ministers, five are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, two from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and two from BPF.

ALSO READ: Viral Sach: Tina Dabi used reservation to become IAS topper?

The rest of the crorepati ministers are Ranjit Dutta of BJP (Rs.2.31 crore), Atul Bora of AGP (Rs.2.25 crore), Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF (Rs.1.86 crore), Chandra Mohan Patowary of BJP (Rs.1.77 crore) and Keshab Mahanta of AGP (Rs.1.69 crore).

Meanwhile, Pallab Lochan Das of the BJP has assets worth more than Rs.54 lakh.

"The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Parimal Suklabadya (BJP) from Dholai constituency with assets worth Rs.37.92 lakh only," said the report.

In terms of educational qualifications, the report said nine ministers are graduates or have higher degrees, while two are Class 12 pass.

For ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2016 News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Tamil Nadu forest fire doused: Defence Minister

trending now

VIDEO
PM Modi to receive French President in Varanasi tomorrow
INDIA
Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear before Thane police on ...
INDIA
PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with ...