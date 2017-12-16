Sonia will contest from Rae Bareli in 2019 LS polls, says daughter Priyanka

Rae Bareli is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who passed part leadership post to her son Rahul Gandhi.
There is a speculation in the media over Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra assuming an active role in politics since Sonia Gandhi indicated her "retirement" on Friday.
The Congress had, however, clarified that Sonia Gandhi was only retiring as the Congress president and not from active politics.
"There is no question of me contesting (the 2019 polls)...my mother will contest from there (Rae Bareli)," Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra said after Rahul Gandhi assumed charge as Congress president at an event at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.
She also appreciated her mother, calling her the "bravest" woman for overcoming huge difficulties during her record 19-year tenure as the Congress chief.
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (from Amethi) are the only two Congress representatives from Uttar Pradesh in the current Lok Sabha.
(with input from agencies)
First Published: 16 Dec 2017 04:25 PM