Sonia Gandhi complains of restlessness, rushed from Shimla to Delhi

New Delhi: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi had to be rushed from Shimla to the national capital after she complained of restlessness. She was in the hill station along with her with her elder daughter Priyanka Vadra.She was initially taken to Chandigarh from Shimla on Thursday night and from there the Congress leader was taken back to New Delhi in a special aircraft."Since she (Sonia Gandhi) refused to get examined the at Indira Gandhi Medical College (in Shimla) and insisted on reaching Chandigarh, she was taken to Chandigarh late night and from there she was taken to New Delhi," an official told news agency IANS.Sonia Gandhi and her daughter were staying at the Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Group luxury resort.Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital Dr Ramesh Chand told news agency PTI that he received a call from the doctor accompanying Sonia Gandhi asking for arranging an ambulance for her.But, she soon left in her own car and the ambulance along with a team of doctors joined the entourage on the way. She had a brief stop at Panchkula on her way to Delhi, Dr Chand said.Dr Ramesh, who accompanied Sonia Gandhi till Chandigarh, said her condition was stable.Sonia Gandhi and her family arrived in Shimla on Wednesday and visited Charabra where Priyanka's cottage is reportedly being constructed.The Congress leader last week took actively part in the party's 84th plenary session where she heavily lashed out at PM Narendra Modi"People have now realised that the 2014 promises of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' and 'na khaoonga, na khaane doonga' and his Mann ki Baat' on radio are only 'dramebaazi' (theatrics) and a trick to grab votes and electoral power," she said.Rahul took over as Congress President in December 2017, after persisting health issues of Sonia.Sonia had withdrawn from organisational activities sometime ago and refrained from campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly elections were held last year. She had stopped attending party events too.