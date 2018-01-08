 Someone tries to 'farrago' Tharoor with English skills, Twitter feels he’s found his match
From introducing 'farrago' to his followers to his recent lesson on 'rodomontade', he has kept Twitterati guessing in what more the Thiruvananthapuram MP has in store for them.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's extensive vocabulary has many a times left his Twitter followers nonplused.

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's extensive vocabulary has many a times left his Twitter followers nonplused. From introducing 'farrago' to his followers to his recent lesson on 'rodomontade', he has kept twitterati busy in guessing what more the Thiruvananthapuram MP has in store for them.







But on Sunday, Tharoor took to his Twitter account to appreciate someone else's language skills.

He shared a message he received on WhatsApp: “I do not know where family doctors acquired illegibly perplexing handwriting; nevertheless, extraordinary pharmaceutical intellectuality, counterbalancing indecipherability, transcendentalizes intercommunication’s incomprehensibleness.”



Is was a 'rhopalic sentence' where each word is one letter or one syllable longer than the previous. For Tharoor, the sentence was "quite a feat".

The sentence appeared to be from Dmitri Borgmann's book 'Language on Vacation: An Olio of Orthographical Oddities'.

However, more interesting was the way people reacted to Tharoor's tweet.



























