Someone tries to 'farrago' Tharoor with English skills, Twitter feels he’s found his match

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017
To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017
But on Sunday, Tharoor took to his Twitter account to appreciate someone else's language skills.
He shared a message he received on WhatsApp: “I do not know where family doctors acquired illegibly perplexing handwriting; nevertheless, extraordinary pharmaceutical intellectuality, counterbalancing indecipherability, transcendentalizes intercommunication’s incomprehensibleness.”
Received on whats app. Quite a feat! pic.twitter.com/JfAQrwwt8V
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 7, 2018
Is was a 'rhopalic sentence' where each word is one letter or one syllable longer than the previous. For Tharoor, the sentence was "quite a feat".
The sentence appeared to be from Dmitri Borgmann's book 'Language on Vacation: An Olio of Orthographical Oddities'.
However, more interesting was the way people reacted to Tharoor's tweet.
First Published: 08 Jan 2018 07:23 PM