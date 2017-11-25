Missing Army jawan's body with bullet wounds found in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): In a shocking incident, a bullet- ridden body of 23-year old Territorial Army jawan was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday.He is identified as Irfan Ahmed Dar.The locals found the body lying in pool of blood inside Wothmula Nad area of Keegam, after which they informed the police.Dar had reportedly gone on leave 10 days ago and had gone missing yesterday.Bullet- ridden body of missing Army jawan found in J-K's Shopian. PIC/ANI.The body of the soldier was found by the locals and accordingly informed the police.SSP Shopian Ambarkar Shriram while confirming the incident identified the soldier as Irfan Dar s/o Ghulam Mohd Dar r/o Sanzan village.“He was perhaps kidnapped by militants. His bullet-riddled body was recovered today morning,” he reportedly said.Dar was posted in Gurez.