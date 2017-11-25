 Missing Army jawan's body with bullet wounds found in Shopian
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Missing Army jawan's body with bullet wounds found in Shopian

Missing Army jawan's body with bullet wounds found in Shopian

Irfan Ahmed Dar had reportedly gone on leave 10 days ago and had gone missing yesterday.

By: || Updated: 25 Nov 2017 01:25 PM
Missing Army jawan's body with bullet wounds found in Shopian

Complete picture of the deceased below.

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): In a shocking incident, a bullet- ridden body of 23-year old Territorial Army jawan was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday.

He is identified as Irfan Ahmed Dar.

The locals found the body lying in pool of blood inside Wothmula Nad area of Keegam, after which they informed the police.

Dar had reportedly gone on leave 10 days ago and had gone missing yesterday.

Bullet- ridden body of missing Army jawan found in J-K's Shopian. PIC/ANI. Bullet- ridden body of missing Army jawan found in J-K's Shopian. PIC/ANI.

The body of the soldier was found by the locals and accordingly informed the police.

SSP Shopian Ambarkar Shriram while confirming the incident identified the soldier as Irfan Dar s/o Ghulam Mohd Dar r/o Sanzan village.

“He was perhaps kidnapped by militants. His bullet-riddled body was recovered today morning,” he reportedly said.

Dar was posted in Gurez.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Modi Govt deferred winter session for Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi

trending now

SPORTS
What a victory: Kerala win women's U-19 cricket match ...
INDIA
Fortnight long 'Aadi Mahotsav' organised in Delhi
INDIA
Death toll rises to four in Bhiwandi building collapse