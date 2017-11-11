Smog: This airlines suspends flight to Delhi over air pollution concern

As per reports, the airlines is monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency. It is coordinating with respective government agencies.
"We encourage customers who are traveling over the next several days to visit united.com or download our mobile app for the latest updates and developments," United Airlines stated, reported news agency ANI.
Interestingly, the air quality in the national capital region (NCR) has worsened recently. At many places, air quality has dropped to 'severe' category and a thick toxic smog wrapped the region.
Why does air quality worsen during winters?
The Delhi's air quality worsened ahead of winter as cooler air traps pollutants near the ground. It prevents them from dispersing into the atmosphere.
First Published: 11 Nov 2017 07:00 PM