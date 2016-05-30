SP not to nominate Ajit as its RS candidate

Earlier, reports said on Sunday that SP and RLD have inched closer towards forging a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls due next year, and that SP might ask one of its candidates to withdraw his Rajya Sabha nomination to make way for Ajit Singh.Yesterday, senior SP leader and Uttar Pradesh PWD minister Shivpal Yadav met the RLD chief at his Delhi residence in the morning. It was followed by Singh going to meet SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav at latter’s Delhi residence.RLD chief had also met SP’s member of legislative council Ashu Malik.According to sources, Singh met SP supremo on Sunday to sought a pre-poll electoral alliance for the upcoming UP Assembly elections and a Rajya Sabha birth for himself.