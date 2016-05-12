Slain Aditya's parents question Bihar CM's silence, demand speedy trail

Even as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continues to maintain a stoic silence over the alleged involvement of suspended Janata Dal (United) MLC Manorama Devi's son Rakesh Ranjan Yadav, alias, Rocky Yadav, in the murder of teenager Aditya Sachdeva, the bereaved family is hopeful of the Bihar Government ordering a speedy trial.Questioning Nitish Kumar's silence, Aditya's mother Chanda said she was shocked as to why the chief minister was not speaking. "We voted for him with great expectations as there was peace and happiness during his previous term. We used to roam around fearlessly. He will have to take decision in our favour, as our expectations are very high from him," she said.Expressing her anguish over the fleeing of Manorama Devi after the Gaya Police allegedly seized six bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from her residence during a raid to nab the absconding Rocky Yadav on Monday night, she said she was surprised at the way she had disappeared."Though she had no involvement in the (murder) case, illicit liquor was seized from residence. I am surprised how she could flee," she added.Aditya's father Keshav Chand Sachdeva said he was very hopeful of speedy justice after Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's assurance. "We are hopeful that he would do justice considering us his family and Aditya his younger brother so that a good message goes across the state. I hope that he will deliver."When asked about the chief minister's silence on the issue, Sachdeva said, "Only he can tell as to why he is silent, I have lost everything."Talking about the police action in the murder case, he said, "If the higher-ups of the government are serious about delivering justice, the police will take the right course. If the higher-ups put pressure, then the police will also proceed in the right direction."Rocky Yadav was arrested on Tuesday morning from his father's farm in Bodh Gaya, while the Excise Department had on Wednesday sealed the house of Manorama Devi.