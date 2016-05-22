Six Assam Rifles personnel killed in Manipur ambush

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and five jawans of the 29 Assam Rifles were killed in an ambush reportedly by CorCom (Coordination Committee) militants at Hangshi, around 15 km from its battalion headquarter at Joupi village, in Chandel district of Manipur on Sunday.The ambush took place between Hengshi and Tuiyang villages around 12.30 p.m. when the JCO and other jawans were returning after inspecting a landslide scene in the locality.Four AK rifles, one INSAS Rifle and one LMG rifle have been taken away by the militants.CorCom, which is responsible for many bombings, is an umbrella group in Manipur comprising the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People's Front (RPF - the political wing of the People's Liberation Army - PLA), United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and United Peoples Party of Kangleipak (UPPK).