Six apprehended in connection with NDMC law officer's murder in Jamia Nagar

The alleged assailants caught on CCTV following the car of MM Khan.The Swift Dzire car of MM Khan in which he was shot.The grieving family members of Mohammad Moin KhanSix persons have been apprehended by the police so far in connection with the murder of a 57-year-old legal advisor, who was shot dead by two unidentified men Delhi's Jamia Nagar yesterday evening.The incident took place around 7.30 p.m., when assistant legal advisor with the NDMC, Mohammad Moin Khan, was returning home. The helmet wearing assailants reportedly named Umesh and Bilal intercepted Khan's car and shot at him from a close range, before fleeing from the spot.Khan was rushed to Holy Family hospital by nearby onlookers, where doctors declared him dead. He is said to have died due to a bullet that hit his chest. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.Reports say that Khan's family have told police that he used to receive calls from unknown people during odd hours of the day. The family alleged that he was killed for refusing to take a bribe from the owners of a prominent hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place.Khan was working as an assistant legal advisor with the NDMC for more than five years.