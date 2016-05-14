Siwan journalist murder: Family demands CBI probe

New Delhi: Two people have been detained in connection with the murder of senior journalist Rajdev Ranjan in Siwan.

According to reports, family members of the slain journalist are demanding CBI probe as they have no confidence on local police.

Meanwhile, police have changed the direction of their investigation. They are now investigating personal angle in the murder.

The Siwan district bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan was shot dead on Friday, throwing up fresh questions on the government’s law and order claims and sparking fears that Siwan was back to its dark days.

In protest, Hindustan printed its front page black and white.

Rajdev Ranjan (46), who was shot from close range while he was going to office on a motorcycle, was known in the media fraternity for a series of hard-hitting stories against jailed gangster and former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, and was to celebrate his wedding anniversary. He had a nearly 25-year career in journalism and had become the district bureau chief in 2004.

Witnesses said men on a motorcycle were following Rajdev and shot him from close range near the fruit market on Station Road. As he fell to the ground, local residents rushed him to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

“The incident happened around 7.45pm near Andar Dhala area, which remains dark after sunset,” Siwan SP Saurav Kumar Sah told T he Telegraph. “He (Rajdev) was immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital in Siwan town. We are still unclear how many shots were fired at him.”

The police suspect a few people and efforts have been started to nab them, the SP added. Police sources said Rajdev had been regularly reporting on a couple of gangsters, and the way he has been shot hints at sharpshooters.

Journalists thronged the Sadar Hospital in Siwan, where Rajdev’s post-mortem was about to start at the time of filing this report. They raised questions on law and order and said Rajdev was known for his sense of humour and helpful attitude. Top district administration officials were also at the hospital.

“Once criminals had put a gun to Rajdev’s temple and threatened him, but he did not yield and upheld the sterling tradition of journalism,” remembered a Siwan-based professor who did not wish to be named. “There were bomb attacks on his office another time to terrorise him.”