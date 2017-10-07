Singer Zubeen Garg sentenced to 3 months in jail over assault case

Guwahati: Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has been sentenced to three months in jail in an assault case. A fine of five thousand has also been slapped on the singer.The singer, who is considered as a heart-throb among young generation has been held guilty for slapping a minor in 2013 for smoking in public.The victim was a son of an advocate, Arup Borabora.Speaking on the same, his advocate told media that “"This case was filed under three IPC sections- 323, 341 and 506. He has been proved not guilty under section 341. The singer has been sentenced to three months jail and penalty of Rs 5000 under Sections 323 and 506”.“We have accepted the judgment with respect and have planned to appeal before the Higher Court, which is, Sessions Judge Court," Garg's advocate added.