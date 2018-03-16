Singer Daler Mehndi convicted in 2003 human trafficking case, released on bail bond



Sat Sri Akal! This case has been going on since last 14 years with my brother, who unfortunately passed away last year, as the main accused. Even after court found no evidence against me, with assumption that my brother was under my umbrella, court has put out this verdict. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UOJHpHqTkw

New Delhi: Renowned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on Friday were convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case by Patiala Court.He was awarded a two-jail term by the court. Daler was, however, released on bail bond. His counsel has said they will approach the Sessions Court appealing against the court order.Reacting on the verdict, Daler sent out a video message on Twitter and also posted, "Sat Sri Akal! This case has been going on since last 14 years with my brother, who unfortunately passed away last year, as the main accused. Even after court found no evidence against me, with assumption that my brother was under my umbrella, court has put out this verdict. This saddens me but I have complete faith in God that truth will come out soon. We will approach the session’s court for justice. I would like to thank all my loved ones all across the world for their support, love and good wishes"Patiala police had registered a case in October 2003 year against Daler, his brother Shamsher, and three others after Bakshish Singh, a resident of Belwara village in the district, complained he had been cheated by the brothers who had promised to take him abroad in their cultural troupe.Singh alleged he had paid Rs 13 lakh out of the Rs 15 lakh demanded by them. Police said they had received complaints against Daler and Shamsher from nearly 30 others.Shamsher, who was also a musician, passed away in October last year.Human trafficking is said to be a billion dollar industry in Punjab with many people taking the help of dance troupes, singers and clubs who arrange cultural and sporting events abroad.Once these people make it to the country of their choice, usually somewhere in Europe, they drop out of sight and stay on as illegal immigrants.When Daler appeared in a Patiala police station on October 27, 2003 after getting interim bail from Delhi High Court, hundreds of people pelted his car with eggs and stones as he made his way there.The crowd had allegedly been gathered by some senior police personnel angered by Daler’s allegation that Patiala police had demanded Rs 1.5 crore to clear his name in the case. Senior superintendent of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal was transferred following a probe, and his successor, A.S. Rai, promised a case “relook”.Daler was allegedly made to strip and sing during interrogation the following day; he disappeared soon after. His wife was dragged into the case, with his Delhi and Mumbai offices being searched and documents seized.