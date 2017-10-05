Simultaneous polls possible by next year,’ says Election Commissioner OP Rawat

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will be well equipped to conduct Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha polls simultaneously by next year.As per a statement by Bhopal’s Election Commissioner OP Rawat, Central government asked Election Commission that what all would be required to conduct both Assembly and General elections side by side.“The government had asked about the amount of time that would be required to simultaneously conduct Lok Saha and Rajya Sabha polls, for which Election Commission had sought additional EVMs and VVPATs; which have already been provided by the government” said OP Rawat.As per Rawat, The election Commission will get prepared by September 2018 for conducting both the polls simultaneously.He said, “We have received Rs. 3400 crore to purchase VVPAT and Rs 12,000 crore to purchase EVMs”.For the first time in the country VVPATs machines will be used for Gujarat Vidhansabha polls. OP Rawat further revealed that an order has been placed to purchase the VVPATs and EVMs.