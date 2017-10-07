Silence no longer strength, feared words would be misconstrued: Hrithik on spat with Kangana

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who has come out with his side of the story on the row with actress Kangana Ranaut, says not only did he fear his words would be misconstrued, but felt his prolonged silence on the issue was becoming his weakness.

Hrithik on Thursday issued an official statement breaking his silence on the issue. Now, he has opened up about his sentiments in an interview to Republic TV, which aired the conversation on Saturday."I've just had enough, I need to say what I want to say. Enough of I don't know what word to choose, I cannot describe it, but it has... I realise that I have been pretending because I have to live up to this star.. thing of mine that I've got to look on for it, I've got to be cool and be okay and not give any attention to something that is not important."After a while, I realized that I was pretending. It was affecting me. It was affecting my sense of community, it was affecting my sense of well being, and I said now I am pretending... That's not being hero, that's not strength, its fake. I had to do something about this. It's about time," Hrithik said.The Hrithik-Kangana controversy broke out last year when the "Queen" actress hinted at the "Krrish" star being her "ex-boyfriend". She said in an interview that she fails to understand "why exes do silly things to get your attention".The actress lodged a legal complaint against Hrithik for "misusing" the confidential emails and photographs of the time when they were together.Hrithik later filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell, claiming an imposter had been emailing Kangana from a bogus email ID, pretending to be him.The mud-slinging has continued, with Kangana and her sister Rangoli accusing Hrithik, who has only spoken out now."I was also very very afraid. I have been afraid that my words would be misconstrued. If I come across as strong, they might turn me as aggressive, if I might show some emotion, they might turn me as weak, if I may sound vulnerable, they'll say 'Oh, maybe he is looking for sympathy' and the list goes on."It has been very confusing, it has been a dilemma in my head, but you know if I am walking down the street and a person abuses me, the dignified stronger thing to do is to keep walking."He doesn't affect my life but if that person starts hurtling stones into my home and affects the well-being of me and my family, then that silence is no longer strength, that silence then becomes weakness."It has been four years, I think I have had enough."Hrithik also says there were times he wanted to say "my truth, but people stopped me"."I was afraid and now I am not going to be afraid of that (coming to terms with my own vulnerabilities). I am going to allow my mind and my heart to say what it wants to say and allow the pieces to fall where they may."