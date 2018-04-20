Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah files nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency for #KarnatakaElections2018 (ANI) pic.twitter.com/n0xrGoT1PA
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 20, 2018
After seeking blessings from Chamundeshwari Temple, Siddaramaiah fielded nominations from the Chamundeshwari constituency.
Karnataka is all set to go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly.
The results will be declared on May 15.
