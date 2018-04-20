  • Latest News
  • ELECTION
  • Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah files nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency
  • Latest News
  • ELECTION
  • Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah files nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah files nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly.

By: | Updated: 20 Apr 2018 05:01 PM
Siddaramaiah files nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency

Photo: PTI (File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting the upcoming polls from Chamundeshwari constituency, filed his nomination on Friday.



After seeking blessings from Chamundeshwari Temple, Siddaramaiah fielded nominations from the Chamundeshwari constituency.

Karnataka is all set to go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly.

The results will be declared on May 15.

For ELECTION News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 20 Apr 2018 04:57 PM
View Comments
Next Story Impeachment motion against CJI a political move: Constitution expert
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Rubina Dilaik Recreates Urmila Matondkar’s Magic

Ishq Subhan Allah: 'Beyhadh' actor Piyush Sahdev enters as villai...

Sansani: Honeypreet's fashion sense is making jail inmates go wow...

Master Stroke Full (19.04.18): People unable to withdraw money fr...

Kathua Rape: Bar council team reaches Jammu to investigate the ca...