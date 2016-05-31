'Sick' Tanmay Bhat should be beaten publicly with hunters: Shiv Sena

"I guess Tanmay Bhatt and all involved in such actions (making fun of Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar) is sick. These people should be beaten with hunters in public," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI."Lata ji and Sachin Tendulkar are not political leaders. There would be no culture in the nation if non-political leaders like Sachin and Lata ji are criticised in the name of freedom of speech and expression," he added.The Shiv Sena had yesterday dubbed Bhat's video on Facebook titled 'Sachin vs Lata Civil War' as a 'desperate publicity stunt' and said it is a clear violation of freedom of speech.Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Ghore said that Tanmay wouldn't have dared to feature the twp legends in such a derogatory video had they been sturdy politicians.Ghore has sent a mail to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to ensure that necessary action against the AIB comedian is taken at the earliest.In addition to this, she has also sent the same memorandum to the Mumbai Police.The video went viral soon after and the comedian faced a lot of ire.