Shopian firing: Death toll rises to 3; Army files counter-FIR

Army personnel were mentioned in an FIR registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with a firing incident in Shopian district of South Kashmir.The case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder).The Army opened fire on a stone-pelting mob on January 27. The Army claimed it had opened fire in self defence after seven of its personnel were injured.The death toll in the firing incident has risen to three.The state government has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.J and K Police chief S P Vaid had said registration of FIR in the Shopian incident is just the beginning of the investigation. He had said the Army's version would be taken into account as well.