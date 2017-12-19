Shopian: 2 unidentified militants killed in encounter in J-K

: Two unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces inShopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said today.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanipora area of Shopian yesterday evening following information about presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.He said the search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened firing towards the security forces."Two militants have been killed so far and the operation is still in progress," the official said.Image: ANI