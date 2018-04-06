 'Sholay' fame actor Raj Kishore passes away
06 Apr 2018
NEW DELHI: Another prominent actor from the Bollywood fraternity passed away on Friday.

Actor Raj Kishore, who played the role of one of the prisoners in the iconic film ‘Sholay’, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 85.

As per reports, the actor suffered from a heart attack.

Raj Kishore acted in films like Padosan (1968), Deewar (1975), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Patanga (1949), Karishma Kudrat Kaa (1985), Aasmaan (1984), Bombay To Goa 1972) and Karan Arjun (1995).

