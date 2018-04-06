'Sholay' fame actor Raj Kishore passes away

Image: @p1j/ Twitter
Actor Raj Kishore, who played the role of one of the prisoners in the iconic film ‘Sholay’, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 85.
Image: @p1j/ Twitter
As per reports, the actor suffered from a heart attack.
Image: @BombayBasanti/ Twitter
Raj Kishore acted in films like Padosan (1968), Deewar (1975), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Patanga (1949), Karishma Kudrat Kaa (1985), Aasmaan (1984), Bombay To Goa 1972) and Karan Arjun (1995).
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 06 Apr 2018 04:11 PM