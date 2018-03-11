Caught On Camera: Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif



Nawaz Sharif direct hit by a shoe pic.twitter.com/7m2jkwEA5B

— Amir Hussain PTI (@AmirHussainPTI) March 11, 2018

A man on Sunday hurled a shoe at the former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, in Lahore.As per reports, during a visit to Jamia Naeemia seminary, as Nawaz reached the podium to address the participants of the event.Image: Twitter/ @seocreater123An audience member then threw a shoe which hit the former premier on his chest. The man who threw the shoe climbed the stage and shouted a slogan.Following the incident, in which Nawaz remained unhurt. The attacker was detained and later handed over to the police.More details awaited.