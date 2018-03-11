Caught On Camera: Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif direct hit by a shoe pic.twitter.com/7m2jkwEA5B
— Amir Hussain PTI (@AmirHussainPTI) March 11, 2018
As per reports, during a visit to Jamia Naeemia seminary, as Nawaz reached the podium to address the participants of the event.
Image: Twitter/ @seocreater123
An audience member then threw a shoe which hit the former premier on his chest. The man who threw the shoe climbed the stage and shouted a slogan.
Following the incident, in which Nawaz remained unhurt. The attacker was detained and later handed over to the police.
More details awaited.
First Published: 11 Mar 2018 02:28 PM