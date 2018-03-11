 Caught On Camera: Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
The former prime minister of Pakistan was addressing a seminar

By: || Updated: 11 Mar 2018 02:30 PM
Image: Twitter/ @seocreater123

NEW DELHI: A man on Sunday hurled a shoe at the former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, in Lahore.



As per reports, during a visit to Jamia Naeemia seminary, as Nawaz reached the podium to address the participants of the event.

Image: Twitter/ @seocreater123

An audience member then threw a shoe which hit the former premier on his chest. The man who threw the shoe climbed the stage and shouted a slogan.

Following the incident, in which Nawaz remained unhurt. The attacker was detained and later handed over to the police.

More details awaited.

