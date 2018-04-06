Shocking Video: Woman molested in front of cop in Mumbai local train

New Delhi: Shocking visuals have emerged from a local train in Mumbai where a woman was molested and assaulted by a man.The incident took place at around 11 pm in the night inside a CST-bound train that originated from Thane.The compartment is said to be reserved for the handicapped commuters. The appalling footage shows the man and the woman grappling as other passengers in the compartment sit and observe. It is likely that the ones in the particular coach were also disabled and this could have dissuaded them from moving forward to help. By his fierce actions, it doesn't appear that the man was physically challenged.In the visuals, a policeman is seen standing in the next compartment who was a clear witness to the entire incident. However, he could not volunteer to help since the train was in motion.But as soon as the train reached Dadar, the accused was pulled out and arrested on the spot.According to a ToI report, “it's said the man, identified as one Rafique Shaikh, owed the woman a large amount of money. The duo got into a fight on the issue, following which the man molested and then tried to strangle the woman.”