Shocking video: Woman asked by police to 'remove burqa' during CM Yogi Adityanath's rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

A shocking video has emerged in which a woman is being asked by Uttar Pradesh police to remove burqa during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.In the video clip, a female cop can be seen asking a woman (wearing burqa) to remove the same.The woman, seen sitting on a red plastic chair, followed the orders."I have not been informed of any incident where a woman was asked to take off her burqa. However, everyone had the instructions to see that no one shows black cloth to Yogi ji. Whatever you are mentioning will be probed and action will be taken," said Anil Kumar, Balia SP.UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a rally in Ballia on Tuesday. During the rally, he warned officials against laxity in the implementation of welfare schemes. Yogi said that properties of those cheating the poor would be seized and they would be given compulsory retirement."Laxity in extending help under various schemes to the poor and the needy will not be tolerated...the government will take stern action against whosoever is found cheating the poor," Adityanath said while campaigning for BJP nominees for the upcoming civic polls.(With inputs from agencies)